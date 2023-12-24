One person shot, killed in downtown New Orleans Christmas Eve, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide at Canal and Exchange Place Sunday afternoon.

Details about the victim and suspects remain undisclosed as NOPD seeks information.

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.