One person shot, killed in downtown New Orleans Christmas Eve, police say
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide at Canal and Exchange Place Sunday afternoon.
Details about the victim and suspects remain undisclosed as NOPD seeks information.
This story is developing.
