BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

One person shot, killed in downtown New Orleans Christmas Eve, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide at Canal and Exchange Place Sunday afternoon.

Details about the victim and suspects remain undisclosed as NOPD seeks information.

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

The Lafreniere Park Christmas Lights will go dark on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), over concerns of...
Lafreniere Park Christmas Lights canceled Sunday night over weather concerns
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
Three men were shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) at the French Quarter intersection of Toulouse and...
Three men shot in French Quarter on Christmas Eve morning
Three men shot in French Quarter on Christmas Eve morning