Pelicans grant ultimate wish of child with rare genetic disease

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From the lower bowl of the Smoothie King Center, Trevor Rickerson is doing what every sports-loving eighth-grader does best: cheering for his favorite players on his favorite team.

But at Saturday’s Pelicans game against the Houston Rockies, he also got his greatest wish granted, meeting three Pelicans standouts and showing off when he can.

“I know most about everybody on this team,” Rickerson said.

Trevor has SMA, Spinal Muscular Atrophy. It’s a genetic disease that affects the central nervous system.

He’s never walked, stood or crawled.

Alongside his best friend and his family, Trevor got word that the Make-a-Wish Foundation would grant his ultimate wish: to interview his favorite players.

The family gladly switched holiday plans and drove from Lafayette to New Orleans for an unforgettable weekend.

“I wish I was there for that suns game, but my mom made me go to school,” Rickerson told Jose Alavardo. “Obviously, I’m in a wheelchair. It’s hard for us. You go in the world and just try to make the best of it. For him, he’s short. We just always find a way to get through. That’s what I like about him a lot.”

By day, he manages his school’s basketball and football teams.

“They’re just a lot bigger, I’ll say that. It’s pretty cool watching it this close,” Rickerson said. “You never think watching on tv that they are this big, but they are.”

But it hasn’t been all smiles for this family.

They lost Trevor’s baby brother, Isaac, just six weeks prior. And Trevor isn’t the only child in their home in a wheelchair.

“I do believe that there are extra angels making this happen for us,” Trevor’s mom, Brittany Malera told Fox 8. “He has a step-sister that has the same disease that he has. They are good advocates for each other and support for each other.”

Make-A-Wish reports 95% of parents say getting their wish granted improved their family’s well-being.

“There’s just so much science behind what the power of a wish can do,” said Shelly Milwee. “We know when we give kids something exciting to look forward to it can really enhance their medical outlook.”

Milwee says the Pels make it easy.

“They really just roll out the blue carpet for our wish kids,” Milwee said. “They get to see anything that a player would see behind the scenes.”

Trevor says his outlook keeps him moving forward, and he’s not stopping anytime soon.

“The way I look at it is, you live one time. You can either be laying on the couch thinking, ‘If I could walk, do this...’” Rickerson said. “Why not do something with your life and not just lay there all the time?”

The Pelicans lost the game in a fourth-quarter battle, 106-104, but the scoreboard doesn’t determine the winners for Rickerson. He says he’s always looked up to this team.

