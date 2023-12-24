Rain continues tonight, dries out for Christmas Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re in the thick of the much-anticipated rain event that’s been preached about for the last several days... and we still have several more hours to go.

Pockets of heavy rain are still possible as low pressure continues to make its way inland. While severe weather isn’t likely, a brief small tornado or waterspout isn’t out of the question given the current atmosphere - but only for a few more hours. We’re still in store for a widespread 1 to 3″ after all is said and done, with isolated areas getting 3+ inches. The rain will move out tonight and should exit to the east around midnight. This will allow us to dry out for Christmas Day.

With the lingering moisture still in the air and light wind, this will be a recipe for patchy fog on Christmas morning. Clouds will linger through the day as highs will warm to the upper 60s and around 70 degrees.

A cold front will knock back our highs on Tuesday to the mid to upper 50s. Expect the highs to stay below average through the new year. Colder lows by the end of next week could bring freezing temps again north of the lake.

