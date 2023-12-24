Rain and gusty winds set for most of Christmas Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final days of the Christmas season have arrived and unfortunately Mother Nature decided to throw its own holiday celebration in the form of a storm.

Expect rain to be pretty constant through the day on your Christmas Eve. Now the rain is likely to be light to moderate showers for the duration of today before we transition to heavier downpours by late afternoon into this evening. That’s when we could see some rainfall totals add up to be between 1-3″ across the entire area. I would not be shocked to see a corridor of heavier totals in a few spots which may add up to be between 4-5 inches.

In addition to the rain, gusty winds are likely to build through the day today. Some gusts upwards of 40 mph are possible by afternoon as this low pressure works its way through the area. Winds will quickly settle late tonight as Santa makes his final approach to Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

Much better news on tap for Christmas Day as the rain will exit and dry skies take hold. Even though we’ll be drier, clouds and maybe some fog will make for a gloomy day at times on Christmas. Highs remain in the upper 60s to near 70.

Colder air is set to arrive on Tuesday and that chilly weather is likely to linger into New Year’s weekend. Sun will also become a prominent part of the forecast by then.

