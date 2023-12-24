BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rain and gusty winds set for most of Christmas Eve

Rainfall could add up to be between 1-3″ around the area
Rain potential for today
Rain potential for today(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final days of the Christmas season have arrived and unfortunately Mother Nature decided to throw its own holiday celebration in the form of a storm.

Expect rain to be pretty constant through the day on your Christmas Eve. Now the rain is likely to be light to moderate showers for the duration of today before we transition to heavier downpours by late afternoon into this evening. That’s when we could see some rainfall totals add up to be between 1-3″ across the entire area. I would not be shocked to see a corridor of heavier totals in a few spots which may add up to be between 4-5 inches.

In addition to the rain, gusty winds are likely to build through the day today. Some gusts upwards of 40 mph are possible by afternoon as this low pressure works its way through the area. Winds will quickly settle late tonight as Santa makes his final approach to Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

Much better news on tap for Christmas Day as the rain will exit and dry skies take hold. Even though we’ll be drier, clouds and maybe some fog will make for a gloomy day at times on Christmas. Highs remain in the upper 60s to near 70.

Colder air is set to arrive on Tuesday and that chilly weather is likely to linger into New Year’s weekend. Sun will also become a prominent part of the forecast by then.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

A snapshot of Sunday afternoon.
A Christmas Eve wash-out will be followed by a very warm Christmas
Christmas Eve Storms
Christmas Eve rains will be heavy at times
Morning weather update for Saturday, Dec. 23
A soggy Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve carries with it a flood risk as rain is likely all day