Three men shot in French Quarter on Christmas Eve morning

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three men were shot in the French Quarter early Sunday (Dec. 24), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said gunfire erupted at 2:09 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, leaving three men wounded at the intersection of Toulouse and Dauphine streets. Two of the victims were shot in the legs, while the third man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his back.

The ages and conditions of the victims were not disclosed.

Police reported no arrests in connection with the triple shooting and have not provided a description of any suspect or suspects.

