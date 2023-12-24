Track Phantom gains valuable Kentucky Derby points with victory in the Gun Runner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All the pre-race hype for the Gun Runner was focused on Nash. But once the horses ran out of the gate, it was all about Track Phantom.

The son of Quality Road, Track Phantom came home first in the Gun Runner, earning10 points towards a spot in the 150th Kentucky Derby.

Track Phantom finished with a time of 1:44.42 for 1 1/16 mile race. Snead finished second, and the 1-2 favorite Nash came in third.

“It’s impressive that both of his two turn races have been victories, and it was a good field today,” said trainer Steve Asmussen to the Fair Grounds. “I actually thought they went too fast in the middle, you know, 46 4/5 here in a two-turn race, you don’t see horses see it out very often. He’s obviously a very good horse who has some room to physically develop and we have him right where want to be at this stage of his career.”

The next Kentucky Derby points race at the Fair Grounds is the Lecomte on Jan. 20.

