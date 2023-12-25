BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

10-year-old shot, killed in Coahoma County

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIARS POINT, Miss. (WMC) - A 10-year-old was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

Sheriff’s deputies and Friars Point Police were called to investigate after the boy was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies discovered that the 10-year-old and a 14-year-old were riding around downtown Friars Point when someone opened fire on their vehicle, hitting the 10-year-old.

The boy later died from his injuries.

Deputies identified the victim as Ladarius Nesbitt.

If you know who may have shot him, call Coahoma County Sheriff’s Investigator Major Gwen Muskin at 662-592-1395.

There is a $2,500 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36

Latest News

Fire at an abandoned Central City duplex damaged a family's home next door on Sunday (Dec. 24).
Christmas Eve fire at abandoned Central City duplex scorches family home next door
File Graphic
Christmas night shooting injures juvenile in Pines Village, NOPD says
Before the Flying Grinch makes his way to Southwest Louisiana tomorrow, he flew over Vidrine,...
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines
Jason Momoa, shown in this 2018 file photo, stars as the DC Comics title character in 'Aquaman...
‘Aquaman’ sequel tops Christmas weekend box office