Buccaneers favorites over the Saints on Sunday, and to win the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) are heavy favorites to win the NFC South over the Saints (7-8), and also to win on Sunday over the Black and Gold.

The Bucs are -600 to win the division. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. Tampa Bay needs to win one of their final two games (vs Saints, at Panthers) to take the NFC South.

On Sunday, the Saints are 3-point underdogs to the Bucs. You can watch the game on FOX 8 at 12 p.m. Tailgate prepares you for the contest at 10 a.m.

Saints are 4-10-1 against the spread this season. Tampa Bay is 10-5 against the number.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.