BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Buccaneers favorites over the Saints on Sunday, and to win the NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -600 to win the NFC South. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. (AP...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -600 to win the NFC South. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) are heavy favorites to win the NFC South over the Saints (7-8), and also to win on Sunday over the Black and Gold.

The Bucs are -600 to win the division. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. Tampa Bay needs to win one of their final two games (vs Saints, at Panthers) to take the NFC South.

On Sunday, the Saints are 3-point underdogs to the Bucs. You can watch the game on FOX 8 at 12 p.m. Tailgate prepares you for the contest at 10 a.m.

Saints are 4-10-1 against the spread this season. Tampa Bay is 10-5 against the number.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham talks with guard Gabe Vincent during the first half...
NBA Injury Report & Inactives Today - Monday, December 25
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a touchdown against the...
Discover the Best Week 16 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Jackson State's Ken Evans Jr. brings the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA...
Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly SWAC Power Rankings
Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) tries to get a shot while defended by Auburn forward Johni...
Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly SEC Power Rankings