Christmas clouds but at least the rain is gone

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re waking up to dry skies on this Christmas morning as the mess of Christmas Eve is by us and the trend in weather going forward is much better.

Temperatures haven’t fallen much but that will change over the next 24 hours. Since we’re still waiting on the cold push behind this front, today’s temps likely remain on the milder side. Clouds are likely to linger for the duration of the day which probably holds us in the the upper 60s . If we get a peek or two of sun, a few spots may try to hit 70.

Tonight the colder air will rush in leading to an increase in our northerly breeze and falling temperatures. By Tuesday, we’ll be waking up to 40s in many spots with a chilly breeze blowing. Unfortunately, again on Tuesday I’m expecting cloud cover to hold firm which will make for a cloudy and chilly trip back to work for some of you.

Later in the week an even stronger cold front is on the way tumbling highs to near 50 with lows multiple mornings possibly at freezing. We’ll be watching that as we head into New Year’s weekend.

