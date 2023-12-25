BBB Accredited Business
Cooler and drier conditions linger through the end of the year

By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re transitioning to a cooler and drier weather pattern that looks like it’s going to stick around through the new year.

A cold front that is currently moving through Louisiana will knock back our temperatures for tonight and tomorrow. Look for lows in the mid 40s to around 50 with little temperature recovery through Tuesday. Highs will only reach the middle 50s with lingering clouds.

While we’ll have a brief window of a warm-up on Wednesday to the low 60s, another cold front arrives in time to make Thursday chilly. Expect highs only in the lower 50s. This new colder air mass will also bring cold overnight lows with widespread 30s possible not just in the north but also south of the lake. Frost is certainly possible in the New Orleans metro so many may need to cover their sensitive plants for the first time this season!

