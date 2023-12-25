Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A yellow house on Rippy Road serves as a special placeholder for Merlin Hines and his family. But the extraordinary house shares historical roots with the historical Turkey Creek community.

The reason for it starts with Hines’ great-great-grandparents.

“They were one of the free slaves and pioneers of this community and one of the founders of the Turkey Creek historic community,” Hines said.

The house has been in the community for over 100 years and has seen its fair share of obstacles, including receiving eight feet of water from Hurricane Katrina. Since then, Hines has been trying to restore the house.

“We have been doing some stuff along the way and we finally got the opportunity to open the house and put things together so we can actually come back and live in it as our second home,” Hines said.

The house has been registered under the National Registry. This meant Hines had to be sure to keep the original architecture of the house as best as he could. In 2016, the state asked to display their kitchen in their National Museum.

“We had to go back to the real wood, take down any paneling we had, and take down some wallpaper in the house. We had to do a lot with the wood as well to varnish it,” Hines said. “The entrance has a foyer and usually around that time period, you would walk in the house, and you’d be in the room. They had some foresight in that.”

Hines says Christmas is the first time he and his family have had dinner in the house since he started the renovations. He says this celebration wouldn’t have been possible without his great-great-grandparents.

“I’ve always seen it as a refuge. Not only as a place to come and reflect but a place where you can come because it’s part of the community and to reminisce on the pioneers as the ones who gone on before us and the sacrifices they made and because of them, we’re standing on their backs. And that’s why the community is still viable today,” Hines said.

Hines says he wishes to pass along the house to his daughter to keep the heritage alive for not only the family but also for Turkey Creek.

“This will be hers one day. She knows how much this means to all of us and it’s one of the things that really helps the community to stay viable too. She understands that and knows that we’re here to stay,” Hines said.

Hines says that even though there are a lot more renovations to be done on the house, he is looking forward to seeing it all come together.

