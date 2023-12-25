BBB Accredited Business
NOFD halts blaze in two-home incident

fire
fire
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOFD quickly addressed a two-alarm fire on Christmas Eve at 3301 4th Street.

Crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to a one-story double/duplex home engulfed in flames. Recognizing the intensity of the fire, a second alarm was immediately called to bolster resources.

The first responders arrived by 6:32 p.m. and focused on stopping the fire from reaching the nearby residence at 3305 4th Street. Their efforts limited the damage to a small area of the adjacent home. The primary structure, vacant at the time, suffered extensive damage.

The NOFD brought the fire under control by 7:07 p.m. Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.

