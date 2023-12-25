BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.

Swift and Kelce have become one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world since they began dating early in the season, and the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has watched her boyfriend numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium.

This time she showed up in a festive red shirt under a black jacket with St. Nick by her side.

Swift wasn’t the only celebrity in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women’s player of the year, was on the sideline for pregame warmups. She swapped jerseys with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
Cruise passengers heading to New Orleans prepare for 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico
Cruise passengers traverse 20ft swells in Gulf of Mexico en route to New Orleans
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36

Latest News

Peter Vrinios continues his family's tradition of making candy canes.
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
A local shop in Florida is continuing a family tradition of making candy canes during the...
Man continues family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others
For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others