Tips to create a budget plan for the new year

(InvestigateTV) — A 2023 Bankrate study found that 35% of Americans carry credit card debt.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the most important step to getting out from under debt is to get organized – gather your most recent credit card statements, utility bills, and any other necessary monthly expenses.

“And then you can make a plan for yourself, and it can actually be really helpful to use, is an online calculator like the ones we have at NerdWallet,” Palmer said. “You just want to make sure you know how much to pay off each month and how long it will take you.”

She said it could be useful to look up the interest rates on all debts, so the highest interest rate account can me prioritized.

Palmer said once there is a plan and an overall picture of finances, getting to the end goal of being debt free is easier.

She also suggested using any unexpected funds, like bonuses or rebates, to make as many extra payments as possible to knock down the debt.

