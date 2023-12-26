BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Advice on reselling your unwanted items

U.S. resale market worth over $39 Billion in 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
Hawaii's "Master of Disguise" was arrested following a years-long manhunt.
Man known as a ‘master of disguise’ arrested by officials after years-long manhunt