Christmas Eve fire at abandoned Central City duplex scorches family home next door

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire Sunday (Dec. 24) at an abandoned duplex next door forced a Central City family out of its home on Christmas Day.

The New Orleans Fire Department said the fire was reported Sunday at 6:26 p.m. at 3301 Fourth Street. Firefighters had the fire controlled at 7:07 p.m. after 52 firefighters and 18 NOFD units arrived.

The duplex was destroyed, and the side wall and roof of Angie Tolivar’s home next door was scorched.

The neighbors claim they’ve called the city about the abandoned property several times, but nothing was done.



She was visibly emotional when speaking with Fox 8 on Monday.

“Everything I worked for is gone, everything,” she said.

The damage forced Tolivar and her family out of the house for Christmas. She said she is now staying at her daughter’s home and hasn’t gotten in contact with her insurance company yet.

The cause of the fire isn’t clear.

NOFD reported the duplex as being vacant and said the cause is under investigation. Tolivar and neighbors told Fox 8 the duplex has been abandoned for years.

The building is surrounded by trash, overgrown vegetation and spray paint. Tolivar said squatters have been regulars at the duplex.

“They’re in there cracking up, fussing like they pay rent, and it’s just ridiculous. It’s no respect there,” she said. “The police don’t come out and check it or nothing. They’re doing whatever they want in there.”

Tolivar said she has called the NOPD about the property. Neighbor Norah Rice echoed Tolivar’s frustrations with blight in the neighborhood.

“My neighbor over here, she done called, my neighbor over there done called, too. Ain’t did nothing about it,” he said.

Fox 8 has reached out to NOPD and the City of New Orleans to verify the neighbors claims, but had not heard back on the Christmas holiday.

City records show the property is owned by Dameatrice A. Dunbar, whose listed address is a New Orleans P.O. Box. An attempt to contact Dunbar for this story was unsuccessful.

