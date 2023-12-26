Christmas night shooting injures juvenile in Pines Village, NOPD says
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Christmas night shooting has resulted in a juvenile being taken to the hospital, according to information from NOPD.
Police say that after suffering the gunshot wound, the juvenile was brought to a local hospital by private conveyance.
Initial calls of a shooting in the 6600 block of Virgilian Street were reported around 7:47 p.m., police say.
The age of the juvenile was not disclosed.
