Clouds linger as the winter chill has returned

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the cloud forecast over the next two days as we watch winter make a return to the area.

A little sun is a possibility for your Tuesday but once again, disturbances passing us by likely leads to some cloudy periods. The temperatures will respond to the cloud coverage so a cool day is in store. Highs for most of the area will be in the upper 50s by afternoon.

More clouds on tap for Wednesday and maybe even a sprinkle for the first half of the day. This is because a piece of energy will be carving out a trough over us which will finally clear our skies for good. As that happens, expect it to get even colder by the end of the week even with the return of bright sunshine. In fact, multiple freezes are on the way outside of the city starting Friday morning and continuing through New Year’s Eve morning.

Speaking of New Year’s Eve, right now the weather forecast for the weekend looks great. However, there does look to be a fast moving system trying to bring us a rain chance the first half of New Year’s Day. If it speeds up, we could have a rain chance at midnight but for now, I’m keeping the rain threat for during the day New Year’s Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.