Cooler air lingers with another batch coming midweek

Rain chance to ring in the new year
Morning lows this week
Morning lows this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cooler weather continues and another cold front is on the way.

The cool and cloudy skies linger overnight through Wednesday, keeping lows in the 40s across the area.

On Wednesday, a disturbance to our north could spark a few sprinkles of rain during the morning hours. Temperatures will be slightly higher in the low 60s.

A cold front will move through the region overnight, leaving behind a chilly start on Thursday and highs in the 50s the rest of the week. It will also clear the cloud cover with chilly sunshine in its wake.

Multiple mornings could hover near or below freezing for inland areas away from the city starting on Friday and lasting through New Year’s Eve.

The next chance for rain seems to be a low-pressure system jogging across the southern US during the holiday weekend that could bring a quick batch of rain early on New Year’s Day.

The timing of this system is still uncertain and could speed up to impact the first few hours of the new year. We will continue to monitor the timing as it gets closer.

