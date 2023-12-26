BBB Accredited Business
Human skull found in storage unit won in auction, St. Tammany coroner says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A disturbing discovery was made recently after by a Slidell man who won a recent auction for the contents of an abandoned storage unit.

The winner of the auction made contact with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report that he discovered what appeared to be a human skull inside the storage unit.

St. Tammany coroner Dr. Charles Preston has confirmed the authenticity of the skull and says that his office is currently in possession of it. Preston says his office is working in cooperation with the Louisiana State University FACES Laboratory and the Attorney General’s Office to determine the age and origin of the skull.

The sheriff’s office says they are the lead investigating agency in the case.

