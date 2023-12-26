BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lattimore and Thomas will miss Bucs game with injuries

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his sixth game in a row on Sunday....
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his sixth game in a row on Sunday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marshon Lattimore and Michael Thomas will both be absent from the Saints lineup for the sixth game in a row.

Lattimore is nursing an ankle injury that he suffered in a loss to the Vikings. Lattimore missed 10 games in 2022 due to a lacerated kidney and multiple broken ribs.

Thomas suffered a knee injury also in the loss to Minnesota. Thomas has played in only 13 out of a possible 49 games from 2021-23. Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury. In 2022, Thomas played in only three games as he dealt with a hamstring and a pedal toe dislocation.

Saints are on the road this week at Tampa Bay. They finish their regular season slate at home against Atlanta.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -600 to win the NFC South. New Orleans trails Tampa at +650. (AP...
Buccaneers favorites over the Saints on Sunday, and to win the NFC South
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown over Los Angeles Rams...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Rams
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a touchdown over Los Angeles Rams...
Saints’ playoff chances take a hit as they fall to Rams, 30-22
Morning sports for Friday, Dec. 21: Saints fall in LA, Trey Murphy scores 28 in Pels win