NOPD investigating Christmas night shooting in Fillmore area
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Fillmore neighborhood, the second shooting to occur Christmas night.
The NOPD says a man was shot in the 4400 block of Duplessis Street sometime after 9 p.m.
Police say he was brought to an area hospital by private conveyance.
