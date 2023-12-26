NOPD investigating Christmas night shooting in Fillmore area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Fillmore neighborhood, the second shooting to occur Christmas night.

The NOPD says a man was shot in the 4400 block of Duplessis Street sometime after 9 p.m.

Police say he was brought to an area hospital by private conveyance.

