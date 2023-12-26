NOPD looking for thieves and white truck after two ATM burglaries in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is looking for at least three suspects and their white truck after two caught-on-tape burglaries in the Gentilly neighborhood.

The NOPD said the first burglary took place Dec. 21 in the 3800 block of Gentilly Boulevard. In an NOPD-provided video, suspects can be seen smashing a window into the business. NOPD alleges they stole an ATM, cellphones and other items.

Store management declined to comment to Fox 8 for this story.

The next burglary happened Sunday at 6:33 a.m., at the Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of Allen Toussaint Boulevard.

Security video shows the suspects smashing through a door, chaining the ATM, stealing a cash register drawer and then hauling off the ATM.

The store is co-owned by Nasser Alradaei.

“They did it quick, within five minutes they was in and out. It was like they already knew what they were doing,” he said.

Alradaei said the damage to the store itself was worse than what was stolen. He said he was grateful no one was at the store at the time.

A brazen and stunning ATM smash and grab on Allen Touissant on Christmas Eve - more @FOX8NOLA tonight pic.twitter.com/8k64Rmw9uZ — Chris Joseph (@Chris_D_Joseph) December 26, 2023

“Luckily that day, you know by the grace of God, I was still asleep and overslept on purpose,’ he said. “Because if I would have seen what was happening, I would have came over here, you know? Something else would have happened.”

Alradaei was calm as he spoke to Fox 8, and had a simple message for the burglars.

“Bring back the documents that I have inside the register, bring back the register. That’s really (it). Everything else, you know, can be replaced,” he said.

The store was open Tuesday, with the door boarded up.

NOPD is asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.