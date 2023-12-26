Pels aim to slow Memphis’ 4-game win streak since return of Morant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans will face the Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) Tuesday (Dec. 26) night as they return to the Smoothie King Center for the second time since the return of their star guard Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies are 4-0 ever since Morant rejoined the starting five.

The Pelicans are currently 17-13 and in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans have lost their last two home games, blowing leads and failing to close out down the stretch. Last Saturday they fell to Houston (15-12) 106-104 and they lost to the Grizzlies before that as Morant’s buzzer-beating drive put Memphis up 115-113 for the final score.

On the injury report, most of the Pelicans’ roster appears healthy as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum and others in the starting five and regular rotation players are expected to be available. Backup center Cody Zeller missed last Saturday’s loss to Houston with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl taking most of those minutes with the reserves. Zeller is listed as “questionable” for Tuesday night’s game.

Larry Nance Jr. (right rib fracture) is doubtful and Matt Ryan (right elbow surgery) remains out.

For Memphis, guard Marcus Smart is expected to make his return after a foot injury has kept him sidelined for 16 games. Smart was averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor. He’ll bring an added defensive presence to the Memphis lineup, a team looking to get back to “grind” identity.

