BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison

Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison
Shooting between 2 correctional officers leaves one dead in parking lot of Mississippi prison(WTOK)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that is being described as a “tragic and fatal altercation that occurred between two correctional officers” took place at a Mississippi prison on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the East Mississippi Correctional Facility around 1 p.m.

Officers immediately responded after hearing a gunshot and placed the suspect in restraints, the press release states.

Local law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived soon after.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the suspect was taken into custody and is currently being processed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The facility is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate what led to the altercation, the press release continues.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” it concludes. “[Management and Training Corporation] is committed to supporting them through this very difficult time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

Responders were called out to the corner of Peters Road and Bark Street where they found a car...
Car crashes into building in Harvey
Ah’nystee McGowan
Police searching for missing Hammond teen
In this September 2023 aerial photo, dredging operations to build an underwater sill are seen...
Plaquemines officials say water is safe to drink, but some lower parish residents still wary
A man was shot in the chest Tuesday (Dec. 26) outside a Lacombe-area gas station in the 28000...
Man shot Tuesday night at Lacombe gas station, STPSO says
Dan Forman, CEO of NOLA Detox & Recovery Center, said increased fentanyl use has driven up...
Jefferson, Orleans officials concerned over increased drug use and overdose deaths in 2023