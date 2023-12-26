BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Suspect identified in fatal Harvey shooting

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Jefferson Parish have identified a suspect they say fatally shot a man in an apartment complex in Harvey.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that an arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Talvis Keller, 23.

Talvis Keller, 23
Talvis Keller, 23(Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say that after 10 p.m. they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Manhattan Boulevard. to an apartment complex. Inside, a victim lying on the floor was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies say that Keller was developed as a suspect throughout an investigation that launched immediately after the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Talvis Keller is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug....
Human skull found in storage unit won in auction, St. Tammany coroner says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
9 shootings over Christmas weekend in New Orleans contrasts holiday tourism experience for...
9 shootings over Christmas weekend in New Orleans contrasts holiday experience for tourists
May trials are scheduled for an Alda man and an Alda teenager for a 2022 shooting in Grand...
NOPD investigating Christmas night shooting in Fillmore area