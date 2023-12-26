Suspect identified in fatal Harvey shooting

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Jefferson Parish have identified a suspect they say fatally shot a man in an apartment complex in Harvey.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that an arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Talvis Keller, 23.

Talvis Keller, 23 (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say that after 10 p.m. they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Manhattan Boulevard. to an apartment complex. Inside, a victim lying on the floor was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies say that Keller was developed as a suspect throughout an investigation that launched immediately after the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Talvis Keller is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

