Car crashes into building in Harvey

Responders were called out to the corner of Peters Road and Bark Street where they found a car crashed into a commercial building.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 26) night, a car crashed into a building following a single-vehicle accident in Harvey.

Responders were called out to the corner of Peters Road and Bark Street where they found a car crashed into a commercial building.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to veer off their path, heading north on Peters Road, but it was determined the driver failed to navigate a turn, striking the building.

The driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

State police are investigating the cause of the accident.

