Car crashes into building in Harvey
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 26) night, a car crashed into a building following a single-vehicle accident in Harvey.
Responders were called out to the corner of Peters Road and Bark Street where they found a car crashed into a commercial building.
It’s unclear what caused the driver to veer off their path, heading north on Peters Road, but it was determined the driver failed to navigate a turn, striking the building.
The driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
State police are investigating the cause of the accident.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.