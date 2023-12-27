Car crashes into building in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 26) night, a car crashed into a building following a single-vehicle accident in Harvey.

Responders were called out to the corner of Peters Road and Bark Street where they found a car crashed into a commercial building.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to veer off their path, heading north on Peters Road, but it was determined the driver failed to navigate a turn, striking the building.

The driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

State police are investigating the cause of the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.