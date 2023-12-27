BBB Accredited Business
Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.(NASA/ESA/STScI/Amy Simon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn’s rings.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released the photo showing ghostly shadows on the planet’s rings.

It’s the latest sighting of the “spokes” that continue to baffle scientists.

NASA said the composite photo was taken by the Hubble in October as Saturn was about 850 million miles away.

Astronomers have long known about the perplexing spokes on Saturn’s rings, but over time, observations have revealed the number and appearances of the spokes can vary depending on Saturn’s seasonal cycle.

Similar to Earth, the planet has an axis with a tilt that causes seasonal changes, though NASA said each season on Saturn lasts about seven years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

