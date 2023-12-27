Jefferson, Orleans officials concerned over increased drug use and overdose deaths in 2023

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish’s Coroner expects the number of drug overdose deaths in 2023 to surpass last year’s total.

Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich said he anticipates 250-280 overdose deaths for 2023, up slightly from last year. He told Fox 8 his office doesn’t have its final data for the year, and said it takes several months to process cause-of-death results.

“I think it’s worse, probably, in any metropolitan area, especially a metropolitan area like ours where there’s a lot of, you know, fun going on, a lot of partying going on ... but it’s bad everywhere,” Cvitanovich said.

He said a steady increase in overdose deaths over the past decade peaked in 2021. But he said while it’s gone down a little since then, the numbers are still much higher than three years ago.

“Years ago, when I first became coroner, we had a big problem with prescription medication, people easily getting prescription medication,” Cvitanovich said. “And so, back then, we knew the source. We knew where it was coming from.

“Today, we don’t. Today, it’s coming from multiple different ways. We’ve cleaned up one problem and what we’re left with now is actually arguably worse.”

He said drugs are smuggled from many directions, crossing the border via boat, aircraft, vehicles or couriers on foot.

Cvitanovich said deaths by fentanyl overdose have climbed over the past six years and now account for between 80 and 90 percent of the overdose deaths in Jefferson Parish. He said most of those deaths were accidental.

“It’s definitely a situation of ‘buyer beware,’ because what you’re thinking you’re getting, if you get something off the street, is more than likely not going to be what you think you’re getting,” Cvitanovich said.

“The base that they’re using is fentanyl, because it’s potent and it’s cheap and it’s readily available. This stuff is so potent that, in its purest form, a few grains like the size of salt could kill somebody.”

The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics says there have been more than 1,267 overdose deaths in Louisiana per year and that 2.75 percent of all deaths in the state are from drug overdoses.

According to the center, overdose deaths increased at an annual rate of 9.16 percent over the last three years. Louisiana’s overdose death rate is 28.3 deaths out of every 100,000 residents, placing the state nearly 37 percent above the national average overdose death rate. According to the center, 1.8 percent of overdose deaths nationwide occur in Louisiana.

According to a City of New Orleans spokesman, the city health department’s behavioral health program has trained 1,392 individuals in overdose response this year and has provided 5,214 doses of Narcan distributed by NOHD or provided to community partners through NOHD.

Though surrendering wasn’t easy, New Orleans’ Scott Williams sought treatment at the NOLA Detox & Recovery Center in Algiers, saying it was necessary to break free from the shackles of his drug addiction.

“The beginning of my experience was, honestly, an utter nightmare,” Williams said. “I had to admit that I have no control and then go in a place that’s full of control.”

For more than half his life, Williams said he abused pain pills, then turned to other drugs, not realizing the meth he used was laced with fentanyl.

“I, myself, do not have a complete grip on life,” he said. “But my hand has become firmer just because of this program. What we end up doing here is helping everyone else. We have a community. Because now you’re spending time with like-minded individuals who are all clean and having nice sober fun.

“I had six months of sobriety and literally one weekend changed everything, back to me now having a month.”

NOLA Detox helps anywhere from 100-150 people a day, and has changed protocols and increased staffing to meet higher demand brought on by drugs like fentanyl.

“We’re seeing very complex cases now in treatment,” CEO Dan Forman said. “It’s taking longer to treat patients. They need more medications, they need more support, and we’re seeing higher rates of leaving against medical advice.”

Forman said New Orleans saw the biggest increase in Narcan usage in the entire country over the past couple years.

“New Orleans has become the epicenter of the national opioid epidemic,” Forman said.

He said relapse is often part of recovery.

“Addiction is a highly treatable illness, and we have the resources available right here in New Orleans to treat it effectively and for the long term,” Forman said. “If somebody wants to get better, they really can.”

Williams said he knows he’s lucky to be alive. And while accountability can be tough, he said being part of a group free from judgment and full of people in similar situations keeps him going.

“It’s extremely tough to look everyone in the face and say, ‘I messed up,’” Williams said. “But you always hear, ‘At least you came back.’ The beautiful thing is you learn as an infant to walk. You’re going to fall a lot. It’s getting back up and doing the right thing.”

Williams said the holidays are especially hard and often triggering for addicts.

“The same people that you were lying to, now you’re actually relying on,” Williams said.

The center’s message is that addiction doesn’t discriminate, and that education and awareness from an early age are crucial.

