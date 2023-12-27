Man shot Tuesday night at Lacombe gas station, STPSO says

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot in the chest Tuesday night (Dec. 26) at a Lacombe-area gas station, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency did not disclose the victim’s age or condition.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the shooting just after 6:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 28000 block of U.S. Hwy. 90. The victim was shot outside the station, according to a department spokesperson.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

