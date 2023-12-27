Orleans coroner IDs two recent shooting victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office on Wednesday (Dec. 27) identified two men shot to death last week in New Orleans.

A man fatally shot in Algiers on Dec. 23 was identified as 43-year-old Lacory Johnson. New Orleans police said Johnson was shot last Saturday around 4:13 p.m. in the 6400 block of Isadore Street.

Johnson was rushed for emergency treatment but died at the hospital, police said. No suspect in his killing has been named by New Orleans police.

A man killed Christmas night in Mid-City was identified as 45-year-old Sedrick Carter.

Police said Carter was shot in the 4000 block of Canal Street, near the intersection with Carrollton Avenue, around 10:08 p.m.

According to the NOPD, Carter walked to meet an unknown other man in his vehicle, but they began fighting. Carter was shot during the altercation, the unidentified suspect fled, and Carter died from his injuries at a hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.