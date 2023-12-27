Plaquemines officials say water is safe to drink, but some lower parish residents still wary

BURAS, La. (WVUE) - Over the summer, the story of an impending saltwater wedge pushing its way up the Mississippi River and threatening the drinking water supply across the region forced municipal and state governments into action.

The wedge is still present, currently stalled around river mile 64 near Myrtle Grove.

But today, officials in Plaquemines Parish said they’ve found ways to co-exist with the problem and continue to provide safe and potable drinking water to residents.

“We’ve overcome the toughness,” said Councilman Mitch Jurisich. “We didn’t overcome the saltwater in the river. But we’ve overcome the burden of how to handle it.”

For months, residents in Lower Plaquemines Parish dealt with boil water advisories due to elevated levels of chloride in the drinking water coming out of their faucets.

The chloride level of 250 parts per million is the threshold commonly recognized to be the maximum allowable for safe drinking water. As the saltwater overwhelmed water treatment facilities in Lower Plaquemines, residents were forced to turn to bottled water for drinking, cooking and bathing.

“Water is very important, and I know what the citizens down here have been through. I’ve lived it with them, I’ve heard them, and my heart goes out to them,” Jurisich said. “But we are over the hump right now. We’re moving forward, we’re in a positive direction.”

Plaquemines officials said a combination of reverse-osmosis units at water treatment facilities in Lower Plaquemines and the barging of drinking water by the Army Corps of Engineers has been implemented.

The Corps has barged in 132 million gallons of water which, combined with the salty water being diluted through reverse-osmosis filtration, allowed parish officials to call off boil water advisories from the Empire Bridge to Venice in mid-October.

Despite the efforts made, some residents in southern Plaquemines said they’re still wary.

“I’m not going to feed that to my family, because I don’t believe it’s safe enough,” said Buras resident Reshonda Sylve. “You don’t really smell the chlorine so much anymore, but it just trickles out of the faucet when you’re trying to take a shower half of the time.”

Jurisich acknowledges the parish still has some ways to go in upgrading the pipes in the water system, many of which are aging, leading to breaks that can impact water pressure.

“Water has been one of our top priorities. Our water lines, we know they have to be replaced. We’re working on that. We’ve had so many breaks, so many water main breaks, due to the drought as well,” Jurisich said.

Meanwhile, a raised underwater sill, in tandem with increased rain in the northern part of the country, has held back the advancing saltwater from threatening the city itself.

Jurisich said his parish will have to live with salt water in the Mississippi River until the Corps addresses what he called the real problem.

“Until we start getting some action from the Corps of Engineers to start closing out crevasses that allow too much water to escape this river further north, we are anticipating this to become a yearly problem,” he said.

According to parish officials, what they call the “raw” water intake numbers of chloride parts per million, as well as drinking water output, in the three South Plaquemines facilities are as follows:

Boothville: 700 to 800 ppm raw, 50 to 60 ppm output

Port Sulphur: below 250 ppm raw, 60s ppm output

Pointe a la Hache: Around 100 ppm output

Jurisich said the council and administration are looking into the possibility of constructing a new water treatment facility just north of the sill, which he said would go even further in supplying safe drinking water to the entire parish.

