Police searching for missing Hammond teen
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing teenager.
Police said Ah’nystee McGowan, 15, of Hammond, was last seen on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:30 p.m., around the 900 block of Rue Monet. She was wearing black pants and a black top.
Officials described McGowan as approximately 5′ 6″ and 150 pounds with black hair.
Anyone with information about McGowan’s whereabouts should contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.
