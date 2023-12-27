Sun returns but more cold air takes over

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front moves through overnight Wednesday, finally clearing out the cloud cover.

But along with the front comes a batch of very cold air, dropping us into the 30s for some by Thursday morning. There will be multiple mornings through New Year’s Eve with the possibility of frost/freeze conditions.

The coldest mornings look to be Friday through Sunday. Highs through the end of the week will struggle to get out of the 40s, although the sun will help a bit.

New Year’s Eve looks dry and a little warmer than the previous nights but still cool in the 40s and 50s. Highs Sunday and Monday climb back towards average in the low 60s.

Our next chance for rain will likely kick off in 2024. Models are bringing the low-pressure system causing the rain through during the day, but if this system speeds up we may have to watch for the chance it could crossover into midnight on New Year’s Eve. We will continue to monitor the timing later this week.

