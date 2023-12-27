Teen driver of stolen hit-and-run suspect vehicle dead after police chase ends in fiery crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenage driver is dead after a police pursuit that began in Iberville Parish early Wednesday morning and ended in a crash in neighboring Pointe Coupee Parish, investigators said.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says the vehicle was reported stolen out of the New Orleans area and was later involved in several hit-and-run incidents.

Iberville deputies spotted the driver of the stolen vehicle, a 16-year-old male, driving recklessly along Interstate 10 at the Grosse Tete exit and began a pursuit around 3 a.m., Stassi said.

Deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish deployed spike strips along Highway 411 as they waited for the pursuit to likely enter their parish. The driver crossed over the spike strips and went “another two miles or so” before crashing the vehicle into a tree, the sheriff said. At that point, the vehicle caught on fire.

Stassi says deputies were able to rescue a 13-year-old female passenger from the vehicle, saving her life. However, the driver was pinned in the vehicle and could not be rescued in time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenaged girl, who said her boyfriend was driving the vehicle, was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital.

Both teenagers are believed to be from the New Orleans area, the sheriff said. Their names have not been released.

The investigation into the incident is being led by Louisiana State Police.

