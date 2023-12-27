Trends even colder for the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The current chill we have will trend even colder as we work towards the end of this week.

First things first, can we get rid of the clouds? Not today, unfortunately. More cloudy skies are likely for your Wednesday as one last disturbance works its way through. I can’t rule out a few rain drops from this cloud deck but for most of the area its just going to be another day of gloomy skies. Highs into this afternoon will be around 60.

Sunny skies will return and likely dominate the forecast over the next several days into New Year’s weekend. Even with the return of the sunshine, it will trend colder. Highs to round out the week will struggle to get out of the 40s and lows will dip cold enough to see a frost/freeze for multiple mornings.

The all-important midnight forecast on New Year’s Eve is looking dry and cool with temps in the 50s. But the first few hours of 2024 could turn wet. A fast moving low pressure is likely to lead to rain along the Gulf Coast first thing New Year’s Day. Hopefully that system doesn’t speed up as that could push the rain closer to midnight. It’s something to watch.

