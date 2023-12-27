BBB Accredited Business
Victim in Lacombe gas station shooting dies, murder suspect named

Marrio Haynes, a 25-year-old from Abita Springs, is accused of murdering a man Tuesday night...
Marrio Haynes, a 25-year-old from Abita Springs, is accused of murdering a man Tuesday night (Dec. 26) outside a Lacombe gas station, St. Tammany's sheriff says.
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - A man shot in the chest outside a Lacombe gas station on Tuesday night (Dec. 26) has died, and investigators have named a murder suspect who remains at large.

Marrio Haynes, a 25-year-old from Abita Springs, is being sought on suspicion of second-degree murder, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Juwarren Martin by St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston.

Martin was shot Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 28000 block of US Hwy. 190 near Lacombe, authorities said. He was taken by ambulance for emergency treatment but died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

“The two men knew each other, and the incident was not random,” the STPSO added in a statement announcing the manhunt for Haynes.

Deputies arrested Haynes’ girlfriend -- 20-year-old Megan Coleman of Abita Springs -- Tuesday night “for the role she played in the shooting,” the agency said.

Coleman was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on single counts of principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is asked to contact STPSO detectives at (985) 898-2338.

