WATCH: Fire department’s take on classic ‘Christmas Vacation’ scene goes viral

A fire department in Savage, Minnesota has gone viral after creating a spoof of the film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." (SOURCE: WCCO, WARNER BROS PICTURES, SAVAGE FIRE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) – While many people enjoyed the holidays at home, first responders kept working around the clock.

However, that doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t take breaks to celebrate.

Firefighters with the Savage Fire Department in Minnesota took some time to recreate a famous scene from a holiday movie.

The classic scene is from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” when Chevy Chase’s character Clark Griswold plugs in the Christmas lights hung on the house.

The firefighters’ now-viral video sports more than 1.4 million views on TikTok since it was posted last week, making the firefighters local celebrities.

Making a holiday video has been a tradition for the Savage Fire Department for the last four years, but fire crews said this was more than just a silly video.

They said they hope the videos can give the public faces to the first responders that serve them.

“It feels good. Especially making a difference in a different way than usual in our community,” Captain Kevin Pass said.

The firefighters also said they hope the videos may inspire others to become first responders in their community.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

