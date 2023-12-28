BBB Accredited Business
Bidding is open to repair public infrastructure around old Hard Rock site

The existing walkway around the old Hard Rock site features barriers and gravel.
(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is looking to bring back the sidewalks and accompanying infrastructure around the old Hark Rock Hotel site.

The hotel partially collapsed in Oct. 2019, killing three men and injuring others.

The city opened bidding in December 2023 to replace the sidewalks, construct handicap ramps, construct curbs, and replace water main systems among other responsibilities surrounding the site at 1031 Canal Street.

Tourists and residents walking around the site now encounter temporary walking paths, limited separation from vehicles on the road, and gravel.

“Having a sidewalk to walk on is just basic, just baseline expectations,” said tourist John Hieronymus.

The city hosted a pre-bid meeting on Thursday (12/28), where a small number of contractors asked questions and were given a quick overview of the project.

Bidding closes on Jan. 11. Once the contractor is selected, it will have 160 working days to get the job done.

New Orleans resident Dean Beilke welcomed the idea of better infrastructure but questioned the multi-year delay and the timing the project presents.

“It’s still not in time for Jazz Fest. I mean place is going to be packed for French Quarter Fest, well Mardi Gras first and then French Quarter Fest then Jazz Fest. They need to get this together really by Mardi Gras, which is not going to happen obviously,” he said.

The site remains vacant. Neither city leaders nor the ownership of the property returned requests for comment on its future.

The RTA confirmed the line running along Rampart Street will be operational after Mardi Gras, but the exact timing remains unclear.

