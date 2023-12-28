BBB Accredited Business
Fatal collision in Tangipahoa Parish claims life of Madisonville man

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A collision on LA Hwy 22 near Watters Road in Tangipahoa Parish resulted in the death of Dustin Thompson, 47, from Madisonville Thursday morning (Dec. 28).

Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating the incident involving a 2017 Nissan Altima and a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The report indicates Thompson’s Nissan veered onto a shoulder, hit a guardrail, and then entered the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with the Jeep.

Thompson, who was restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver was also restrained, sustained moderate injuries, and was taken to a hospital. Toxicology samples from both drivers are being analyzed.

