A few frosty nights ahead

Lows will dip to near freezing for most of the area into the weekend
Frost/Freeze Outlook
Frost/Freeze Outlook
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally going to happen, bright sunshine is set to return to the forecast and likely will stay with us into New Year’s weekend.

The clouds are a thing of the past as blue skies and sunshine will dominate today’s weather. Now just because the sun is back doesn’t mean it will be warm as temperatures are trending colder. Highs into this afternoon will only be in the low 50s with the breeze making it feel like the 40s at times.

Each night into the weekend make sure your plants are protected, even in the city. Lows will dip close to freezing in most locations leading to some frosty starts Friday through New Year’s Eve morning.

As for New Years, it’s all about timing with this next low pressure and we’re likely going to see some rain around the area. Right now, I still feel as though the rain should hold off till the morning hours on New Year’s Day meaning we may be able to get the midnight festivities in without getting wet. It will be a close call though so stay tuned to the weather.

