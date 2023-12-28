How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When there are stretches of at-or-near freezing temperatures in your future, here is how experts say you should cover growing gardens or protect potted plants.

For tropical and non-native plants, make sure they are covered or brought indoors.

Plants can be covered with blankets, bed sheets, drop cloths, or any medium-weight fabric. Drape loosely for air circulation, and support the material with stakes or rocks as needed.

If unable to move larger potted plants indoors, moving them to an area protected from the elements (like a covered porch, shed or garage) can offer protection.

Use a cloche, which is a rounded cover that sits over a single plant. You can make your own from gallon jugs or soda bottles by cutting the bottle in half.

Water plants lightly before covering them. Water holds heat better than dry soil, but avoid soaking the ground.

Mulch can help insulate tender plants, but needs to be removed when the weather warms up again. As this can be messy and labor-intensive, reserve this method for small but sturdy plants.

Banting’s Nursery brought in all its weather-risk plants and closed the greenhouses at night to keep the warmth contained.

General Manager Michele Farris said to cover outdoor plants with a blanket or sheet.

“If you’re seeing 38-degree temps you do want to cover because you don’t want the unexpected it did dip down to 32 and then you’ve got damage from frost,” said Farris.

If rain is expected, Farris said put plastic over the cloth. Just remember to remove it when temperatures begin to rise.

“If you don’t take the plastic off fast enough the next day and the temperature gets higher that can cause the plants to get scolded, sunburned,” she said.

Cool season annuals and herbs will fare fine.

“Things like your snapdragons, your pansies, your violas, dusty millers can handle the cold,” Farris said. “House plants typically need to come in. Real tropical things like bougainvilleas, if they’re in a basket - if you’re growing basil.”

She said strawberries will be okay and blueberry bushes need the cold to produce in the spring.

“They’ll lose their leaves, but they’ll be okay. The big thing would be citrus trees. People do want to cover those,” Farris said.

Seasonal veggies like cabbage, kale, broccoli, and cauliflower are fine, but if you’re still growing tomatoes, Farris said either harvest them or bring them in.

Sometimes there’s going to be damage even if you protect the plant.

“If it’s mushy or soggy then go ahead and cut it back but other than that the best advice is to leave it alone,” Farris said.

When the spring welcomes warmer weather, you can prune and tidy up the plants.

