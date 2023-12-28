‘I am so lucky to have her’: Nurse celebrates first Christmas with adopted daughter who was her patient

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - This holiday season is extra special for one family in Omaha, Nebraska.

It’s the first Christmas Mackenzie Denich and her daughter share the same last name.

After a lengthy two-year process, she officially adopted Athena, or Mena as her family calls her, in July.

So this Christmas holds a bit more meaning for the whole Denich family.

“It’s so nice to move into the holidays and, like, really know that we can forge our own traditions and these get to be ours,” Denich said.

And throughout the Denich household, there are signs that 2-year-old Athena is forever there to stay - with her cars, dolls, and her miniature puppy dog slippers.

“It’s just nice knowing that she’s not going anywhere. So, a big relief!” Denich said. “She’s not lucky to have me, but I am so lucky to have her. "

Denich first met the little girl when she was a patient at her workplace two years ago. In 2021, a couple at the family’s church told her mom, Brenda Denich, that their daughter was going to have a baby they might need help with.

With 16 years of experience as a neonatal nurse practitioner, Brenda Denich offered Mackenzie Denich’s name, but after that, they never heard much more.

Not until October that year, while Mackenzie Denich was at work and a call for a baby came in.

“I was sitting next to the intake physician, and I was like, I know that baby,” she said.

The next day, “Her grandmother called me to see if I would take her home,” Mackenzie Denich said.

It’s something both Mackenzie Denich and her mother never imagined happening.

“I think that was always our greatest hope, right? Like did I think that it would happen? No,” Brenda Denich said.

Now officially Mena’s legal partner, Mackenzie Denich says she works to build a foundation with Mena’s biological family.

“I think it’s important for her to always know, um, I don’t want her to ever have like a day that she finds out that she’s adopted. I just want it to be a part of who she is and her story,” Mackenzie Denich said.

But this season, they’re still celebrating Mena officially becoming a Denich.

“It’s just very emotional,” Brenda Denich said.

Mackenzie Denich urges anyone thinking about adoption from either side to talk to adults who were adopted as children.

Her mantra is: “Just because it’s hard doesn’t mean it’s wrong.”

