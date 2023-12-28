BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lake Charles officials make exception to Sunday alcohol laws for New Year’s Eve

Lake Charles officials make exceptions for Sunday alcohol sales ordinance on New Year’s Day
Lake Charles officials make exceptions for Sunday alcohol sales ordinance on New Year’s Day
By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re just days away from celebrating 2024, and many will spend the evening ringing in the new year with friends and family, fireworks, and of course, their favorite alcoholic drink.

“People want to buy a bunch of beer for the parties, they want to get some wine, they want to get some alcohol,” Sam Homsi said.

New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year, but there’s some good news for Lake Charles residents. Typically, the city regulates sales of alcohol on Sunday to just beer or wine after a certain time, but the council adopted an ordinance allowing the sale of any beverages.

An owner of Homsi’s Tobacco and Beer, Homsi said this is one of the biggest sales days of the year, and the rule change comes as a convivence for consumers.

“You don’t have to be heavy on Saturday,” Homsi said. “This way, they can come in on Sunday if they forget something on Saturday.”

The City of Lake Charles is also allowing bars and lounges to open from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The city adopted a similar ordinance last year, when New Year’s Day fell on Sunday, and back in 2017.

This is a very dangerous holiday for the roadways, and that’s why Homsi said they have a zero-tolerance policy.

“If you come in drunk, or out of balance, we will not serve you, no exceptions,” Homsi said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

Covering plants to protect them from frost
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
A teenage driver is dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish,...
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured
Time to buy? High interest, insurance rates slowing real estate market
Time to buy? Louisiana housing market slowed by high interest, insurance rates