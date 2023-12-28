Father killed while intervening in domestic dispute between daughter, her boyfriend

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend’s father on Christmas Day in Harvey.

Taj Laurent Sr. was found fatally shot when deputies responded to a disturbance call at a Manhattan Boulevard apartment complex.

A neighbor told Fox 8 the suspect, identified by officials as Talvis Keller, was at his girlfriend’s apartment with his kids and refused to leave. The situation escalated, prompting Keller’s girlfriend to call her dad to help get him out of her apartment.

Upon Laurent’s arrival, the neighbor says multiple gunshots were heard. Deputies say they found the victim lying on the floor of the apartment and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Authorities later apprehended Keller at the Oasis Motel in Gretna. He was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder. Two additional suspects, taken into custody with Keller at the motel, have been booked as accessories to the murder, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

