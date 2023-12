HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department updated their Facebook page saying the missing teen has been found safe.

Police reported on Dec. 28 that Ah’nystee McGowan, 15, of Hammond, has been found and is safe.

She was previously reported missing after not being seen since Dec. 21.

