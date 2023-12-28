One person dead after shooting in Desire neighborhood, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead following a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Johnny Jackson Jr. Boulevard on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 28).

Around 1:04 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Initial findings indicate the victim was in a vehicle when a dark sedan pulled alongside and fired multiple rounds. The victim’s identity remains unknown at this time.

The NOPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Crimestoppers.

