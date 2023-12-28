Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are possible in the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Colder air is surging in from the north which will bring chilly afternoons and very cold nights.

Clear skies and light winds will allow our overnight lows to dip to anywhere from 29 to 32 degrees in the North Shore with lows in the south ranging from 34 to 38 degrees. The New Orleans metro hasn’t seen 30s for lows since mid-March. But if the New Orleans Int’l airport gauge can actually dip to 36 degrees (which is our forecast), it will have been almost a year since it’s done so (Jan 15). Bottom line, it’ll be cold. You’ll want to cover your plants, check on your vulnerable neighbors and make sure the pets have extra warmth in the coming days.

Highs on Friday will stay chilly and barely make it to around 50 degrees under bright sunshine. We’ll see a repeat of the colder lows on Friday night into Saturday morning. The afternoon on Saturday will be slightly warmer - although still below average - with the mid 50s under full sunshine.

New Years Eve will be a seasonable and quiet day with highs returning to the mid 60s. Our next rain chance comes on New Years Day when showers will arrive along a cold front early in the morning. Temperatures should start to fall again to below normal for the first part of the new year.

