BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are possible in the next few days

Frosty conditions are likely Friday and Saturday mornings
A cold start to Friday morning.
A cold start to Friday morning.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Colder air is surging in from the north which will bring chilly afternoons and very cold nights.

Clear skies and light winds will allow our overnight lows to dip to anywhere from 29 to 32 degrees in the North Shore with lows in the south ranging from 34 to 38 degrees. The New Orleans metro hasn’t seen 30s for lows since mid-March. But if the New Orleans Int’l airport gauge can actually dip to 36 degrees (which is our forecast), it will have been almost a year since it’s done so (Jan 15). Bottom line, it’ll be cold. You’ll want to cover your plants, check on your vulnerable neighbors and make sure the pets have extra warmth in the coming days.

Highs on Friday will stay chilly and barely make it to around 50 degrees under bright sunshine. We’ll see a repeat of the colder lows on Friday night into Saturday morning. The afternoon on Saturday will be slightly warmer - although still below average - with the mid 50s under full sunshine.

New Years Eve will be a seasonable and quiet day with highs returning to the mid 60s. Our next rain chance comes on New Years Day when showers will arrive along a cold front early in the morning. Temperatures should start to fall again to below normal for the first part of the new year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured

Latest News

Frost/Freeze Outlook
A few frosty nights ahead
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Dec. 28
Morning weather update for Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6 a.m.
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather