BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WANTED: Woman accused of impersonating people on Facebook Marketplace

Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)
Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who allegedly impersonated others online.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Rachel Constant, 36, of Kentwood, is wanted for one count of online impersonation after she posed as other people on Facebook Marketplace and used their identities to defraud buyers of items she was selling.

Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)
Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

This law, which was enacted in 2012, prohibits people from intentionally impersonating someone else online, but in this case, specifically by creating a social networking profile in the other person’s name without their consent, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has two other outstanding warrants: simple criminal damage to property and failure to appear-traffic.

Officials said Constant, who may be known as Rachel Herrington, is believed to be staying in the area of McComb, Miss.

Anyone with information about where Constant is should contact Sgt. Matt Dean at 985-902-2018, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit crime stopper’s website and click on the p3 Tips icon to submit a tip.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
Three men were shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) at the French Quarter intersection of Toulouse and...
Three men shot in French Quarter on Christmas Eve morning

Latest News

Covering plants to protect them from frost
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured
Man accused of killing girlfriend's father on Christmas Day in Marrero; two others arrested
Man accused of killing girlfriend's father on Christmas Day; two others arrested