BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning when a 90,000-pound trailer collapsed and fell onto him.

It happened at a business in the Massachusetts town of Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston.

The city’s fire chief says two workers were working on the 53-foot-long trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.

The male victim was underneath working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90,000 pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
Outgoing Gov. Edwards pardons 40 convicted murderers, 11 from southeast La.
"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider faces a Secret Service investigation after suggesting...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star calls for Biden’s hanging in social media post; prompts Secret Service probe
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 24) in the parking lot of a Metairie business...
Man fatally shot in Metairie parking lot early Sunday, JPSO says
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
Pedestrian severely injured after struck by 14-passenger van in St. Tammany Parish Hospital parking lot

Latest News

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces emergency plane landing
Covering plants to protect them from frost
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather
How to protect your plants ahead of freezing weather